Rs 35cr scam in Jai Kisan Ginning and Pressing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One more scam of the kingpin of Adarsh Scam Ambadas Mankape has come to the fore. He has made embezzlement of Rs 35,90,19,000 in the Jai Kisan Ginning and Pressing Mill in Karmad. Importantly, no record of a single transaction of the organisation has been recorded. A case was registered against 12 directors of Mill with the Cidco police station on Wednesday.

The auditor of the Mill Dattatray Dhumal has lodged a complaint that Mankape in the past ten years has taken loans illegally and also distributed funds to his relatives. However, he has not maintained any records. Out of Rs 10.73 lakh given as advance, not a single rupee has been recovered.

This organisation has taken a cash credit loan from Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha. In 10 years, the amount has reached Rs 31,83,09,000. As per the record of the Patsanstha, this amount is Rs 33,84,89,000. The difference between these two amounts has been embezzled by Mankape. Similarly, no records were maintained of the transactions of the Mill.

Who are directors

The directors booked in this case are Mankape, his sons Anil and Sunil, Ashok Kakde (Wadkha), Narayan Kachkure (Shendra), Kakasaheb Kakde (Wadkha), Appasaheb Wagh (Shekta), Sham Pathade (Karmad), Pushpa Kachkure (Shendra), Tulsabai Chaudhary (Garkheda) and manager Sandu Bhume. Ganesh Daulatpure has died.