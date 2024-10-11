Rs 370 crore project approved for drainage system

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal commissioner of Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth said that a drainage project worth Rs 370 crore is set to commence in the East and Central assembly constituencies of the city under the Maharashtra Government's Nagarothan Yojana. The work orders have been issued to the respective companies.

The project in the East constituency is of Rs 206 crore and the Central constituency is worth Rs 164 crore. There have been no drainage lines in the new neighbourhoods of both constituencies for nearly two decades, forcing residents to rely on septic tanks. The municipal corporation administration had made an effort to get funds for the drainage project. Later on, the civic body published tenders after the government’s approval.

In the East constituency, the contract has been awarded to LC Infrastructure, while Ankita Construction secured the project in the Central constituency. Later on, the work orders were released to both the contractor companies. Currently, work is underway to lay drainage lines at Satara-Deolai, costing Rs 260 crore. The administrator mentioned that these projects would help make the city free from septic tanks.

The municipal corporation has a stake in the scheme, and the funding will be allocated later. Meanwhile, significant drainage work is expected to begin in both constituencies before Diwali.