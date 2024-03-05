Rs 421 crore drainage project in final stage of approval

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has proposed a Rs 421 crore drainage project for the eastern and central constituencies of the city under the state government's Nagarotthan Scheme.

The proposal has been approved by the high-level committee of the scheme and is now awaiting final approval from the Chief Minister. The tender process for the project will only begin after the Lok Sabha elections.

The project aims to address the lack of drainage infrastructure in newly formed settlements around the city. It will involve laying drainage lines worth Rs 231 crore in the East assembly constituency and Rs 190 crore in the Central assembly constituency.

The project is expected to significantly improve drainage in the city and prevent flooding for the next 15-20 years. It will also include the setting up of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at various locations to treat the drained water.

While sources in the municipal corporation believe the project will be approved before the code of conduct for the upcoming elections comes into effect, the tendering process will have to wait until after the code of conduct is lifted.

This news comes alongside the ongoing work on a separate Rs 275 crore drainage project for the Satara-Deolai area in the western part of the city, which was approved last year.