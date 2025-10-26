Rs 5 lakh worth of electrical wire stolen in Golwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around over Rs 4.92 lakhs worth of electrical wire kept at a building construction site in Golwadi was stolen around 1.30 am on October 21.

In connection with the theft, Satara Police have registered a case against two suspects watchman Ganesh Rathod and security guard Abhay Doke. According to the police, complainant Anupkumar Varade, an engineer, is overseeing construction on a plot (Gat No. 45) in Golwadi. The stolen wire was stored in one of the site rooms under his supervision. The accused were employed there as a watchman and guard. After the theft came to light, Varade lodged a complaint at Satara police station. Police sub-inspector Nirmala Rakh is investigating the case.

(WITH PHOTO)