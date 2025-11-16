Rs 5.65 crore development work kicks off in Wadgaon Kolhati

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government launched Rs 5.65 crore worth of public infrastructure projects in Wadgaon Kolhati with a grand foundation stone ceremony on Friday. Social Justice and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat inaugurated the event, bringing excitement and optimism to the village.

Local officials, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and residents attended in large numbers. Key attendees included sarpanch Sunil Kale, deputy sarpanch Jyoti Srikant Sale, district deputy chief Bappa Dalvi, and entrepreneurs Kailas Bhokare, Shashikant Dhamdhere, Hanuman Bhondwe, Rambhau Patole, Usha Hande, Rani Patole, and others. Minister Shirsat said the government will actively address issues in Bajajnagar, Cidco Mahanagar , Pandharpur, Valdgaon, Golwadi, Tisgaon, and Wadgaon Kolhati. He assured that pending local problems would be resolved quickly and development projects would never face a shortage of funds. He also urged residents to work together for the village’s progress. The projects will benefit several residential areas, including Siddharth Buddha Vihar, Salampure nagar, Panchganga Society, Bhavishya Dipnagar, Gangotri Park, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkarnagar, and Savitribai Phulenagar. Roads, drainage systems, housing repairs, and other infrastructure improvements have started, including work on major roads pending for years.