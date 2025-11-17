Rs 6 lakh fine imposed on accused of cheque bouncing case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: First Class Judicial Magistrate Dr AS Bhasarkar imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on a man in a cheque-bouncing case.

The accused Manoj Sudhakar Pradhan will have to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

“If the accused pays the fine amount, it should be given as compensation to the complainant. However, if an appeal is filed against the orders, the compensation amount should not be given to the complainant until the order of the Appellate Court or until the expiry of the appeal period,” the court stated in the orders.

It was also stated in the orders that a conviction warrant should be issued so that the accused can appear in court to pay the fine amount or if he does not pay, to face the punishment for it.

Box

What was the complaint?

Accused Manoj Pradhan had taken Rs 4.83 lakh from complainant Karishma Suresh Kayastha. The cheque given by the accused was returned from the bank without being cashed.

Therefore, the complainant sent a notice to the accused demanding the amount of the dishonoured cheque.

Despite receiving the notice, the accused did not return the money within the stipulated time. Therefore, the complainant had filed a complaint in the court through adv Rajat Kamble.

After the hearing, the court passed the orders as the charge against the accused under Section 138 of the Negotiable Records Act was proved.