Rs 820 Cr fund allocated for Nanded -Wardha Railway route

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

A financial provision of Rs 820.47 crore was made in the budget for Nanded-Wardha (Yavatmal route) for establishing the fast railway connectivity between Marathwada and Vidarbha. Around Rs 567 crore fund was proposed for the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath route.

Besides this, the provision for other railway projects was also made in the budget. However, new projects are still waiting for fund approval.

Nanded-Wardha railway project will help for the connectivity of Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. With the provision of the fund, there is a surety that the project would be completed rapidly.

The work of Parli-Beed-Ahmednagar 261 km which was in waiting for 25 years, is going on at a snail’s pace. Of them, 66 km of work between Ahmednagar and Ashti was completed. There is a demand to bring pilgrimage Tuljapur on the railway track since 1960. The sanction for Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad railway route survey was granted during 2004-05. The route is 84 km long as per the survey. It was needed Rs 189 crore fund 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, discussions were not held on the project because of the slow pace of follow up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Lok Sabha election rally at Tuljapur in 2014 had assured of completion of the project. The sanction for the fresh survey was granted during the last phase of PM Modi’s previous term. After the fresh survey, the cost of the project rose to Rs 904 crore. The process of land acquisition is underway. The provision of Rs 10 crore was made for it.

There is a provision of Rs 228.73 crore for Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone railway route electrification while a provision of Rs 30.20 crore was made for the Mudkhed-Parbhani railway route.

Box

Just Rs 1000 provision for railway station development

There is a provision of just Rs 1000 for the development of Aurangabad Railway Station. The second phase work of the railway station development is likely to be displayed because of this.