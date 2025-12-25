Rs 91.82 lakhs fraud in pipe supply deal; Waluj businessman lodges complaint

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A large-scale financial fraud has come to light in the industrial belt, with a businessman allegedly cheated of Rs 91.82 lakhs in a pipe supply transaction. Directors of Pune-based Minsun Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. are accused of taking delivery of pipes but failing to clear the remaining payment, issuing cheques from inactive accounts and deliberately halting payments. Waluj police have registered a case following a complaint lodged by K. P. Sales Corporation director Jayraj Patil.

Jayraj Patil (53, Thakarenagar, Cidco), director of K. P. Sales Corporation, MIDC Waluj, supplies industrial pipes from Tata and Jindal. In April 2025, Rahul Mahimkar and Preeti Mahimkar, directors of Minsun Infra Projects, placed a large order for Jindal pipes. Pipes and fittings worth over Rs 2.26 crore were supplied to multiple locations, including DMIC Bidkin, Puducherry, Dharwad, Kagal (Kolhapur), Chakan (Pune), and Khopoli. Of the total amount, Minsun Infra paid over Rs1.34 crore via RTGS. The remaining over Rs 91.82 lakhs, however, remains unpaid. Repeated follow-ups by Patil were initially ignored, and later the accused claimed non-receipt of client payments. Inquiries at the delivery sites, however, revealed that Minsun Infra had already received full payments.

------------

Multiple dishonoured cheques raise suspicions

The accused subsequently issued six cheques from Axis Bank, only to be discovered that the account was inactive. Six more cheques from Kotak Mahindra Bank were dishonoured due to insufficient funds. Later, six cheques from ICICI Bank were returned even with sufficient balance, allegedly after Rahul Mahimkar instructed the bank to stop payments. In his complaint, Patil alleged that Rahul and Preeti Mahimkar deliberately cheated him through a criminal conspiracy, repeatedly assuring payments “today or tomorrow” to evade settling the dues. He has demanded strict legal action against the accused.

-------------------

Pattern of deliberate fraud

The sequence of dishonoured cheques, excuses of inactive accounts and insufficient funds, and eventual stoppage of payments indicate a systematic attempt to defraud under the guise of security deposits. Police have launched an investigation, examining the allegations of premeditated cheating in this high-value industrial transaction.