₹10,000 cr disbursed in 21 months, but just 20% of promises delivered in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nearly two years after the state cabinet announced a Rs 46,000 crore package for Marathwada’s development, only Rs 10,194 crore has actually reached the region. This amounts to just 20% of the promised aid, exposing the continued neglect of a region that unconditionally merged with Maharashtra 65 years ago.

On September 16, 2023, the government approved 20 key decisions to reduce regional imbalance. Among them, Rs 1,076 crore was sanctioned for empowering rural women. Only Rs 159 crore has been received and fully spent.

Irrigation still a distant dream

The region’s 11 pending irrigation projects, with a revised cost of Rs 13,562 crore, have seen a meager allocation of Rs 1,315 crore. Only Rs 713 crore has been spent so far. Despite water being central to the region’s agrarian economy, funding remains insufficient.

Roads get priority

Of the Rs 10,000 crore allocated, Rs 5,835 crore has gone into road construction under the Hybrid Annuity Model. While this boosts connectivity, it also highlights the disparity irrigation and other crucial sectors still lag behind.

Project-Wise Snapshot (Past 21 Months):

• Ghrushneshwar pilgrimage plan: Rs 29 crore spent of Rs 70 crore

• Nizam-era school repairs: Rs 24.87 crore spent

• Heritage sites & temples: Rs 10.89 crore spent of Rs 167 crore

• Departmental roads: Rs 143 crore spent of Rs 2,400 crore

• HAM roads: Rs 5,835 crore spent of Rs 7,199 crore

• Bus stand upgrades: Rs 25.11 crore spent of Rs 67 crore

• Municipal & nagar panchayat projects: Rs 2,805 crore received; Rs 2,574 crore spent

• EGS well construction: Rs 290 crore spent

A ground reality check

For a region with persistent drought, crumbling infrastructure, and a cry for sustainable development, these figures offer a mixed picture. Grand promises were made, but the execution lacks urgency. On Maharashtra Day, this gap between commitment and delivery is a reminder that Marathwada still waits for water, for jobs, for dignity.