₹14.88 crore ‘Rugna Seva Sadan’ to be built for cancer patients

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major relief is on the way for cancer patients from across Marathwada and Maharashtra. The Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) will soon have a ‘Rugna Seva Sadan’ (Patient Care Center) a G 6-storey lodging facility to be constructed at a cost of ₹14.88 crore. This project will finally end the long-standing worry of where patients and their families can stay during prolonged treatment.

The government issued administrative approval on Monday for the construction within the hospital premises. The proposal was actively pursued by the Advisor, Maharashtra State Cancer Care Project Dr. Kailas Sharma, Dean of Government Medical College, Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Special Officer, Government Cancer Hospital, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad.

A vital facility for patients

The Rugna Seva Sadan will be especially significant for child cancer patients. Three floors will be dedicated to children and their parents. Through a collaboration with St. Jude Child Care, an international organization, children undergoing 6–9 months of cancer treatment will receive free accommodation, meals, education, and recreation. Other cancer patients will also be able to stay here. The building will include dormitories, a kitchen, and other amenities. The project will be implemented by the Public Works Department (PWD).

— Dr. Kailas Sharma, Advisor, Cancer Care Project, Government of Maharashtra

A much-needed facility

“The long-pending demand for a dharmashala (patient lodging facility) is finally being fulfilled. It will be a huge support for cancer patients who often have to stay in the city for several months during treatment. It’s heartening to see this project take shape.”

— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)

A far-reaching decision

“This is a long-term, impactful decision for cancer patients. The dharmashala will provide much-needed shelter for those undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.”

— Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Special Officer, Government Cancer Hospital