₹20 lakh cash stolen from unlocked car outside D-Mart

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a daylight theft, unidentified motorcycle-borne thieves stole Rs 20 lakh in cash from a car parked outside the D-Mart gate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on June 26. The case was officially registered two days later, on June 28, at the local police station.

According to the police The complainant, 27-year-old Vahalbabu Satyam, an accountant, had been instructed by project coordinator Anandrao from the company’s Hyderabad head office to transport the cash to their Jalna office. The amount was packed into a black sling bag and kept inside a Mahindra Bolero (MH-20-EE-9888). During the journey, Satyam and a colleague halted near D-Mart to eat momos. Critically, the vehicle was not locked the door was only pushed shut. When they returned, they found the bag containing cash and documents missing. The stolen bag contained Rs 20 lakh, Aadhaar card, PAN card, debit and credit cards from SBI, HDFC, and Yes Bank and two pen drives, company ID card, and a key to the office cupboard. According to the driver’s account, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened the unlocked vehicle and made away with the bag. Police suspect the act was premeditated. Senior police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi is personally handling the investigation. A case has been registered against unknown persons for theft and criminal breach of trust.