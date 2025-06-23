₹2,600 crore tunnel planned at Autram Ghat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 12.5-km tunnel is set to come up at Autram Ghat on the Solapur–Dhule NH-52, with the national highways authority of India (NHAI) sending its alignment plan to headquarters for final approval. The project, pegged at Rs 2,600 crore, will move to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) tender stage once the green light is received.

The proposal gained momentum after delays caused by discussions to integrate a railway tunnel with the same route. With both projects now progressing independently, the NHAI tunnel is expected to take off in the first phase, as decided in a recent meeting between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister Nitin Gadkari.

City traffic and trade hit by detour

Heavy vehicles have been barred from Autram Ghat for over 2.5 years due to the lack of an alternate route, forcing 22,000 vehicles daily to take a 110-km detour—hitting fuel, freight costs, and time. Once built, the tunnel will cut travel time and support the region’s growing industrial traffic, expected to reach 40,000 vehicles per day.

Railway survey also in motion

Meanwhile, a preliminary survey is underway for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Chalisgaon railway line through Chapner, Jalgaon Ghat, and Takli Lawali in Kannad tehsil. Teams from Jharkhand are conducting the study, which could spur rural development along the route.

Awaiting nod

“The alignment has been sent to NHAI HQ and is pending approval. The railways are carrying out a separate survey,” said Ravindra Ingole, NHAI Project Director.