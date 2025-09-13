₹2.8 lakh stolen from contractor’s two-wheeler dicky Incident near Sudarshan Solar Company; case registered against two workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, cash brought to pay workers’ wages was stolen from the contractor’s two-wheeler dicky on Wednesday (Sept 10) morning, in front of Sudarshan Solar Company in Waluj MIDC. A case has been registered against two workers at MIDC Waluj Police Station.

According to police, Haridas Ranganath Chavan (resident of Sundar Colony, Jogeshwari), who works as a labour contractor at Sudarshan Solar Company, had kept ₹2,80,000 in the dicky of his two-wheeler (MH-20 ED 1484) around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to disburse wages to workers. He had parked the vehicle at the company gate. Meanwhile, two of his own workers, Ratan Gaikwad (resident of Jogeshwari) and Ravi Dudhamal (resident of Ranjangaon), approached him asking for an advance of ₹1,000. Chavan told them, “I’ll pay you along with wages,” and entered the company premises.

When he returned a short while later, he found the dicky open with its lock broken, and the cash missing. On trying to contact the workers who had asked for the advance, their phones were switched off. After searching the area and failing to find them, Chavan confirmed that the two had stolen the money.

A case has been registered against Ratan Gaikwad and Ravi Dudhamal at MIDC Waluj Police Station. The investigation is being carried out by PSI Shaikh Salim.