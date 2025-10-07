₹30 Lakh compensation to heirs of accident victim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member M.S. Agrawal has ordered the driver, owner, and insurance company of a truck to jointly pay ₹30.25 lakh with 7% annual interest to the legal heirs of Anand Shivaji Khandagale, who died in a road accident in 2024.

The compensation will be equally distributed among Khandagale’s wife and three children.

On November 2, 2024, Khandagale and his wife were travelling by motorcycle from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Dudhhad to attend a relative’s funeral. Near Limber Chowk, a speeding truck from Shendra MIDC collided with their two-wheeler. Khandagale sustained critical injuries and later died during treatment at GMCH. The Karmad Police registered a case in the matter.

Represented by Advocate G.I. Bagal, the victim’s family sought ₹1 crore as compensation, stating that 38-year-old Khandagale worked as a security guard earning ₹30,000 per month. The defence argued that the accident occurred due to Khandagale’s own negligence, claiming he lacked a valid driving license, rode rashly, and was on a stolen motorcycle.

After reviewing the evidence, the tribunal held the truck driver primarily responsible and awarded ₹30.25 lakh in compensation to the deceased’s family.