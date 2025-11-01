₹30.38 crore relief grant sanctioned for rain-affected farmers in Soyegaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Farmers in Soyegaon tehsil who were severely affected by excessive rainfall have finally received major relief from the government. A total grant of ₹30.38 crore has been sanctioned for the tehsil, and the amount will be directly credited to the farmers’ bank accounts on Monday (Nov 3), informed tehsildar Manisha Mene.

During August and September 2025, heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to crops across the tehsil. According to the assessment report submitted by the administration to the district collector’s office, 32,630 farmers were affected, and crops spread over 35,752 hectares were damaged.

In the first phase, a fund of over ₹6.93 crore was received for 3,086 farmers who owned 2 to 3 hectares of land. However, the ordinance regarding compensation for farmers holding up to 2 hectares had not been issued at that time, which caused a delay in distribution. Finally, on Wednesday (Oct 29) at 7 pm, the ordinance was received, allowing the administration to proceed.

Accordingly, more than ₹23.45 crore has been approved for 29,544 farmers holding up to 2 hectares, and ₹6.93 crore (previously sanctioned), making a total of ₹30.38 crore sanctioned as relief assistance.

Tehsildar Manisha Mene confirmed that the government has approved the relief funds swiftly, which will bring great relief to the farmers. The amount will be credited directly to their accounts within three days, she said.