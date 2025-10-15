₹480 Crore relief announced for damage in September
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 15, 2025 22:15 IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government issued an ordinance on October 15 granting ₹65 crore in relief to two districts of Marathwada for crop losses caused by heavy rainfall in September. Along with ₹415 crore sanctioned for three districts in the Amravati division, the total relief package amounts to ₹480 crore.
In Marathwada, Jalna district will receive ₹83.84 lakh for 1,827 farmers, while Hingoli district will get ₹64.61 crore to compensate 1,05,120 farmers. The ordinance was issued based on proposals submitted to the government between October 1 and 8.
The government has directed the revenue administration to ensure that the aid reaches farmers before Diwali. The first phase of ₹1,418 crore in relief for seven Marathwada districts is already under distribution , Jalna was not included in that phase.
Meanwhile, the damage report for September 12–28 has not yet been submitted to the state, so assistance for that period is still pending.