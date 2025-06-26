₹6 crore fraud: Case against directors of Vaijapur co-op credit society

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered against the chairperson, vice-chairperson, and 13 board members of Shri Saibaba Mahila Nagari Sahakari Pat Sanstha for allegedly cheating depositors of Rs 5.83 crore. The complaint was lodged at the Vaijapur police station around 6 pm on Wednesday.

The complaint, filed by pigmy agent Krishna Dhule, led to police action on Wednesday evening at Vaijapur police station. The society had seven branches four in Sambhajinagar city and one each in Vaijapur, Lasur Station, and Shivur. Its Vaijapur branch at Mhasoba Chowk abruptly shut down two months ago, triggering panic among depositors. Many approached the police, who submitted a report to the SP after recording statements.

The case names chairperson Usha More, vice-chairperson Sushila Mhaske, secretary Gangasagar Shejwal, chief officer Ganesh More, manager Rustum Matsagar, and directors Kavita Suradkar, Savita Mhaske, Sujata Sherkhan, Savita More, Manjushri Kakade, Geeta Chavan, Kalpana Mali, Pooja Navale, Pallavi Aghav, and Parvati Ravivale. The case has been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Rs 5.83 crore collected via pigmy and fixed deposits

Three pigmy agents Krishna Dhule, Saurabh Atal, and Rahul Matsagar collected daily deposits from customers, while 165 investors placed fixed deposits. The total defrauded amount stands at over Rs 5.84 crore, confirmed after the branch’s sudden closure.