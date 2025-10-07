₹8,719 Crore plan prepared for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A comprehensive development plan worth ₹8,719 crore has been prepared in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik in 2026. The plan aims to enhance infrastructure and facilities at major pilgrimage sites including Verul–Grishneshwar and Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. It is estimated that nearly one crore devotees and tourists will visit the district during the Kumbh period.

As per the action plan, around 1.5 to 2 lakh visitors are expected daily during Maha Shivratri, and nearly 3 lakh per day during the main Kumbh phase. District Collector Deelip Swami instructed officials to conduct a detailed study and resubmit the proposal.

During the review meeting held on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth suggested developing a mobile app to guide visitors about parking, accommodation, and sanitation facilities, along with implementing an eco-friendly waste disposal system. Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod emphasized the need for temporary housing for police personnel and provision of vehicles and communication devices. The meeting was attended by ZP CEO Ankit, DPO Bharat Wayal, and RDC Janardan Vidhate.

Tourists are also expected to visit nearby heritage and religious sites such as Ajanta, Verul, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi Ka Maqbara, and Jayakwadi Dam. About 130 hectares of land will be earmarked for parking and temporary accommodation along major routes including the Dhule–Solapur Highway, Samruddhi Expressway, Kannad–Khuldabad Road, and State Highway 52.

The plan also proposes construction of public and specially-abled-friendly toilets, RO plants, primary healthcare units, CCTV and drone surveillance, community kitchens, and tent facilities for 3 lakh devotees.