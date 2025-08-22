RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to stay in the city for two days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be staying in the city for two days at the residence of an industrialist in Cidco N-3 area. On Saturday, after attending a programme of an organisation at Tapadiya Natyamandir, he will conduct a five-hour intellectual session with RSS pracharaks at the Sangh office in the Satara area. This will be his second visit to the office after its inauguration.

On Saturday, both Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Bhagwat will be in the city at the same time. The CM is scheduled to attend a municipal corporation programme at Pharola on the same day. At present, no meeting between the CM and the Bhagwat has been planned, but if something is decided at the last moment, it cannot be ruled out, police sources said. Meanwhile, the N-3 locality where Bhagwat will be staying has been secured by police, with 80 officers and personnel deployed for security duty.

Schedule of RSS chief’s visit

On August 22 at 6.25 pm, he will arrive at the Chikalthana Airport and stay at the residence of industrialist Vijayrao Lekurwale in Cidco N-3 sector.

On August 23 at 9.25 am, he will attend the 28th foundation day programme of Jyestha Pashuvaidyak Pratisthan (Marathwada) at Tapadiya Natyamandir, Nirala Bazaar, as the chief guest. On this occasion, he will felicitate individuals for outstanding work in animal husbandry and veterinary sciences with awards such as Ideal Shepherd, Ideal Cowherd, Excellent Veterinarian, and Ideal Professor. He will also release a souvenir of the foundation.

At 1.30 pm, he will participate in a meeting of invited RSS pracharaks and workers at Samarpan Dattaji Bhale Smriti Samiti on Satara Road.

In the evening, he will visit Abhijit Bahiwal’s residence for dinner, and later return to stay at Lekurwale’s residence.

On August 24 at 7.40 am, he will depart by flight to Delhi.

He is a graduate in Veterinary Science

It may be noted that Mohan Bhagwat is a graduate in Veterinary Science. That is the reason for his presence at the foundation day programme of the veterinarians. In 1975, Bhagwat completed his graduation in Veterinary Science. However, as he dedicated himself fully to working as a full-time RSS pracharak, he could not pursue a postgraduate degree in this field.