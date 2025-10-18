Rt PDW Jr engineer Mohan Athwale passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retd Public Works Department (PWD) junior engineer Mohan Athwale (69) died of a cardiac arrest here on Fridy. He is survived by wife Vijaya, two sons Rohit and Rahul, daughter Reema, and extended family. His funeral service will be held at 11.30 am on Sunday at their residence H. No.CM2-79, Thackeraynagar, N-2 Cidco followed by burial at Padegaon Christian Cemetery in Cantonment.