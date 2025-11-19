RTO agent booked for forging tractor-trailer insurance policies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vaijapur police registered a case on Wednesday (Nov 19) against Paras Patni of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for submitting fake insurance policies for tractor-trailers and defrauding the government.

Patni submitted registration proposals for nine tractor-trailers at the Vaijapur Subregional RTO, attaching suspicious policies. Subregional RTO officer Ganesh Vighne found the policies, allegedly from New India Insurance Company, Nashik, to be forged. Verification with the company confirmed the fraud, prompting the FIR for using fake documents. Patni reportedly charged Rs 4,000–5,000 per vehicle from farmers for the fake policies. Authorities estimate he registered around 10,000 vehicles, earning several lakh rupees. Police continue to investigate the case.