RTO cracks down on driving test agents

New rules in place, now RTO inspector sits besides candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to ensure fair and proper driving tests, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has implemented a new policy disallowing driving school owners or agents from accompanying candidates during the driving test. RTO inspectors will now be seated next to the driver during the test, eliminating any potential for external assistance.

This move comes as a response to the widespread misconception among new drivers that passing the driving test requires the help of agents. In reality, the test assesses the driver's own skills and knowledge, and agents often charge exorbitant fees for promises of guaranteed success.

Misconception among drivers

“Many new drivers believe they can't pass the test without an agent. This is simply not true. The test is designed to ensure drivers are competent and safe on the road, and we want to make sure everyone has a fair chance to demonstrate their skills," said Vijay Kathole, regional transport officer.

Inspectors to be seated with candidates

During the actual test, an RTO inspector will be the sole passenger in the car to ensure a transparent and objective assessment of the driver's abilities. The RTO encourages anyone facing difficulties or unfair practices during the driving test to lodge a complaint directly with the office. Candidates should not fall prey to anyone's promises, said Kathole.