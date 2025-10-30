RTO cracks down on travels operators; 40 fined in Diwali drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a special Diwali drive against private travel operators and fined 40 buses for violating transport rules.

During the festive rush, many operators hiked fares beyond the approved limit despite prior warnings. As per RTO guidelines, private buses can charge up to 1.5 times the ST fare, but several ignored this rule. Between October 19 and 24, RTO teams carried out checks across the city and nearby routes. They penalized 40 travels for missing PUC and insurance papers, absence of first-aid kits, and other violations. Officials also inspected booking counters and instructed operators to follow the approved fare charts. “No case of overcharging was reported, but several operators were fined for safety and document lapses,” said Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, adding that the drive aimed to ensure safe and fair travel during Diwali.