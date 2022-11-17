RTO cracks whip on 186 auto rickshaws

Aurangabad:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Thursday seized 90 auto rickshaws for neglecting to put QR code, lack of metres, no permit and fitness certificates and violation of rules. A total of 186 rickshaws were confiscated in the last four days. The RTO premises have been filled with confiscated autos, even walking has become a difficult task.

A girl jumped out of the moving auto rickshaw after the driver asked her derogatory questions. Taking note, the RTO launched a drive against rickshaws floating norms. A total of 96 rickshaws were seized between November 14 and 16 by the RTO. The crackdown was intensified on Thursday and 90 rickshaws were seized during the day. RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that this campaign will continue under the leadership of assistant RTO Manish Daund. Motor vehicle inspector Aparna Chavan, Sandeep Gosavi, Avinash Patil, Pooja Wankhede, Vikram Gawli, Gangaram Bhagde and other officers participated in this drive.