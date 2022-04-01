RTO earns Rs 356 Cr in one year

Aurangabad, April 1:

Regional Transport Office (RTO) has earned a revenue to the tune of Rs 356 crores from registration of vehicles, licenses and other vehicle related transactions in the past one year. Moreover, it has exceeded the target of revenue collection with 105 per cent. All the three district Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed coming under Aurangabad RTO have exceeded the revenue collection target.

Aurangabad RTO during the year 2020-2021 was given the target to collect a revenue of Rs 276 crores, but only 95 percent amounting to Rs 181 crores revenue was collected due to Corona crisis.

In 2021-22, the target placed was Rs 338 crores. However, the three districts collected a total of Rs 356 crores which is five percent more than the given target despite the challenge of second and third corona waves.

Aurangabad district was given the target of Rs227.09 cores but the actual collection was Rs 228.54 crores. Jalna had Rs 58 cores target and the collection was Rs 67.52 cores. Beed crossed the target of Rs 53 crores by collecting Rs 60.07 crores.

RTO Sanjay Metrewar said, the revenue collection was very low during the period April to June, 2021, but it started increasing since July. The RTO could exceed the given target due to the hard work and efforts taken by the employees.

During the period April, 2021 to March 2022, around 2,000 vehicles were registered in April and 995 in May. However, more than 5,000 new vehicles were registered in each month after May. The maximum vehicles were registered in November, the RTO sources said.