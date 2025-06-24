RTO inspector caught accepting bribe of Rs 18k

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team from Ahilyanagar caught a motor vehicle inspector at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 through a private agent to avoid action of overloading.

A case was registered at Vedantnagar Police Station in this regard. The accused are Motor Vehicle Inspector Raju Muralidhar Nagre (39, Nashik) and agent Sandeep Ramdas Dhole (Saidipnagar, Beed Bypass).

The complainant is in the transport business and owns a six-wheeler vehicle from Eicher Company. The complainant uses this vehicle to transport Tur daal and other pulses from Jalna to Mumbai.

Private agent Sandeep Dhole demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for vehicle inspector Nagre if the vehicle was to be allowed to operate smoothly within the limits of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and avoid the action of overloading it.

Since the vehicle owner did not want to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the ACB of Ahilyanagar. The team verified the complaint.

As per the complaint, after a settlement, the amount of the bribe was fixed at Rs 18,000. The ACB team laid a trap on the premises of the RTO office on Tuesday. Sandeep accepted a bribe of Rs 18,000. During the enquiry, it was revealed that Inspector Nagre encouraged this for the bribe. A team comprising Police Inspector Raju Alhat, constables Radha Khemnar, Ravindra Nimse, Chandrakant Kale and Harun Shaikh took the action.

Both accused arrested

The ACB team caught Dhole while accepting the bribe. Later, Nagare was taken into custody from his office. Police officials informed that the accused were arrested after a case was registered at Vedantanagar Police Station at midnight.