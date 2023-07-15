RTO issues safety directives to travel agencies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the safety of the passengers, acting regional transport officer (RTO) Vijay Kathole has issued several safety measures to the private travel operators. He said that an announcement should be make in the buses like on the flights about the emergency exits. In case of accidents, hammers should be kept in the buses to break the glass of the windows. Regular health check-ups of the drivers should be done.

A meeting of the travel operators was held on Thursday. Directives for the safety of the passengers were issued to them. Strict action will be taken under the Motor vechcle act against those breaching the traffic and safety norms.

The operators were directed that the driver should not be drunk, the speedometer should not be tampered with, speed limits should be followed, emergency exits should be repaired and well-maintained, first aid and fire extinguishing equipment should be available in the bus, the hammer should be put near each window, bus fitness and insurance certificate should be updated, no illegal alteration should be done in the bus.