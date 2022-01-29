RTO registered 12 imported vehicles in the past one year

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

As many as 12 foreign-made imported vehicles were added to the roads in Aurangabad last year. This includes two Mercedes-Benzs worth Rs 2.17 crore. The tax on these vehicles collected millions of rupees in the treasury of the RTO office.

21 lakhs to two crores

The 12 imported vehicles cost between Rs 21 lakh and Rs 2.17 crore. This includes 10 four wheelers and 2 two wheelers. Two two-wheelers are worth Rs 8.42 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh.

Tax of Rs 20 lakhs

Rs 20 lakh each was deposited in the treasury of the RTO office for the tax on two four-wheelers worth Rs 2.17 crore registered in Aurangabad. Other vehicles also generated huge tax revenue.

20 per cent tax levied

The RTO office registered 12 imported vehicles in the last one year. The tax is levied at the rate of 20 per cent or Rs 20 lakh of the value of the vehicle or whichever is higher, the RTO said.

Total vehicles in the district - 15,64,119

- Total imported vehicles-174

- Imported four wheeler-114

- Imported two-wheeler-60