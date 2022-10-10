RTO takes action against 20 travel buses

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Regional Transport Office (RTO) took action against 20 travel buses and recovered a fine of Rs 92,000 for breaching the rules. After the action, the bus owners installed fire extinguishing cylinders in the buses.

In the backdrop of death of the passengers in the bus in Nashik last Saturday, the RTO visited the travels offices and roads in the city and inspected the buses. The officers checked whether the buses have cylinders and emergency exit door in the buses. Action was taken against 20 buses breaching the rules and Rs 92,000 fine was recovered from them, said RTO Sanjay Metrewar.