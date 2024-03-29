RTO to remain open today and tomorrow to meet revenue target

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be open for extended hours today and tomorrow, despite a three-day holiday weekend, to meet its revenue target for the financial year.

The decision comes as the financial year 2023-24 concludes on March 31, coinciding with three government holidays from March 29 to 31. However, anticipating a surge in vehicle purchases at month-end, the RTO aims to capitalize on this opportunity to meet its revenue goals.

Deputy transport commissioner Sanjay Metrewar instructed officials and employees to continue processing vehicle registrations and tax collections throughout the weekend. This directive applies to all RTOs across the state.

This year, the combined revenue target for Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is set at Rs 550 crore. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone has a target of Rs 361.15 crore, and as of February, collections had already surpassed Rs 300 crore. Beed city has a target of Rs 86.99 crore and has already achieved over Rs 70 crore. Jalna division is nearing its target of Rs 99.85 crore, having collected around Rs 85 crore so far.