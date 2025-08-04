RTO’s Rs 21-crore building ready, but still no sign of shift

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A state-of-the-art building constructed for the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Sajapur-Karodi just outside the city at a cost of Rs 21 crore still lies unused, as final touches like furniture and basic facilities remain incomplete. With the core construction done, residents are now asking: Why hasn’t the

RTO moved in yet?

Built under the Green Building concept, the structure was scheduled for completion in March 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and labour shortages caused repeated delays. Despite the exterior and civil works being completed, operations are yet to start due to pending furnishing and utility setups.

Two more months, says RTO

“Furniture, public toilet facilities, and other remaining work are underway. The building should be fully ready in the next one-and-a-half to two months,” said Vijay Kathole, in-charge regional transport officer.

The newly constructed RTO building at Karodi remains non-operational. (File photo)