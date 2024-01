Rubina gets Ph D in Hindi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred a Ph D degree on Rubina Shamim Khan in Hindi.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Muslim Rachnakaron Ki Kahaniyon Mein Nari Chetna (Vishay Sandarbha: Sattar Dashak Ka Kahani Sahitya) under the guidance of Research Guid Dr Vishala Sharma.