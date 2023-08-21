Ruckus in Disha meeting over tender allotment of Rs 280 Cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The meeting of the District Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) held at the Smart City office on Monday rocked since Mahaveetran Company allotted tender of Rs 280 crores for sub-centre construction and other works without taking District Electrification Committee into confidence.

It may be noted that Disha's meeting was held in October 2022 last time. It is expected that the panel’s meeting should be organised after every three months.

Public Representatives from the opposition parties alleged that Mahaveetran Company issued tenders of Rs 250 crore as the committee’s meeting was displayed for 10 months.

Committee chairman union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve handling the situation said that the electricity company had informed him about the process. MP Imtiaz Jaleel and MLA Haribhau Bhagade also criticised Mahaveetra in the meeting.

What works to be done from Rs 1400 Cr?

Central Government approved Rs 1400 crore fund for Mahaveetran Company to make the distribution system efficient to reduce electricity leakages in the city. The company issued tenders of Rs 280 crore without taking into confidence the electrification committee.

The electricity company will have to carry out works like reducing leakages to 12 per from 18 per cent, installing of 33 kv sub-station every five km, replacing faulty wires, installation of new transformers.

Why is tender processing done secretly?

MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that why Disha issued tenders secretly when there is an electricity committee. “Public representatives have helped to search for a place the of sub-centres. If the officers are taking decisions, then what is the need for public representatives? The space for the construction of 19 sub-centres was not available yet. Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Company was given the contract of the works,” he said.

What does panel president say?

Disha president Raosaheb Danve said that the Central Government gave funding to the many schemes in the district. He said that the electricity company had given him an idea about the tendering process.