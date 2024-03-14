Rudrani Sharma feted at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nath Valley School director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, all teachers and students felicitated school student Rudrani Sharma for her outstanding achievement of securing the first position in the country in the general ranking in JEE Main Paper II for B Arch examination with a percentile of 99.9980609. Her dedication, hard work, and remarkable intellect have not only distinguished her but also served as an inspiration to her peers and facilitators alike.

Rudrani was the captain of the school for the academic year 2023-24. “Passion follows hard work and commitment. This rank is the culmination of all three,” she said.