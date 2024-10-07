Rugna Seva Mandal marks 6th anniversary with honours and guidence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 6th anniversary of Rugna Seva Mandal, cidco, was celebrated at Rukmini Hall, MGM. Chief guest Vinod Bhale provided guidance on patient care and honored Bhau Saheb Arun Shikare for his service. Professor V. L. Dharurkar and Deputy CEO Ravindra Jogdand also shared insights. Councillor Madhuritai Advant attended, and Mandal President Suresh Deshmukh welcomed everyone. Avinash Acharya expressed gratitude, crediting the event's success to the Mandal's office bearers.