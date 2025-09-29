Ruhani Bazm Mehfil on Begum Akhtar's birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sahitya Sangeet Kala Manch will organise ‘Ruhani Bazm,’ a ghazal mehfil based on ghazals by women singers, at the auditorium of Govindbhai Shroff Art Academy at 6.30 PM, on September 30, to celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary Thumri singer and Malika-e-Ghazal, Begum Akhtar.

This mehfil will present to the audience the journey of ghazal singing — from the singers of the old era to the present day — through Ruhani Bazm.

Along with the ghazals of Begum Akhtar, the event will also feature unique and distinctive compositions of Nirmala Devi, Khursheed Begum, Mubarak Begum, Noor Jehan, Shobha Gurtu, Farida Khanum, Shubha Joshi, Chhaya Ganguly, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale, Arati Ankalikar, and others.

Disciples of Shubha Joshi, a semi-classical vocalist from Begum Akhtar's tradition, along with sarangi player Sangeet Mishra from Banaras, renowned tabla player Ameya Thakur Desai, harmonium player Krishnaraj Lavekar, and Srikant Umarkar will participate in the performance. The event is open to all.