Ruling members’ ‘No-Show’ at Management council meetingUniversity: Claim of not being taken into confidence by the administration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the BJP-affiliated University Development Forum were reportedly absent from the meeting of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Management Council held on Friday. Forum office bearers confirmed this, claiming that the university administration does not take members into confidence while making decisions.

The emergency meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari, was held at the university’s administrative building. Of the members on the Management Council representing the Development Forum four from the Assembly and Academic Council, and two nominated by the Governor, none were present. Administration informed the meeting that one Governor-nominated member could not attend due to personal reasons, while the others gave no prior intimation.

Meanwhile, out of six members from the Utkarsh Group, which is linked to the other ruling party NCP, five attended. Advocate Datta Bhange was absent as he was at a one-day camp in Nagpur. The meeting approved answering questions in the upcoming Assembly meeting on September 30. It was also decided to hold the convocation ceremony in January and authorize the Vice-Chancellor to select the chief guest. Additionally, changes to the rules for the Vasantrao Kale Ideal College Award were approved.

Discontent over director appointments

Four days ago, the university administration reshuffled directors of 12 study centers, appointing “active” professors. However, some recommended names were not considered, leading to discontent, according to discussions within the university.

“We are not taken into confidence”

“Not just the University Development Forum, but no members are being taken into confidence. We are excluded from the decision-making process, not spoken to properly. That’s why we spontaneously decided to remain absent from the meeting. This has been communicated to the Vice-Chancellor.”

– Dr. Sarjerao Jige, Convener, University Development Forum