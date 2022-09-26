Rumors spread about kidnapping children

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Rumors are being spread on social media that a gang of thieves kidnapping children has entered in the city and district for the past few days. Those spreading such rumors will be booked and the residents should not believe in these rumors, appealed commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta.

Similarly, if any suspicious persons are found, residents should immediately inform the police and no one should breach the law.

A video of a man kidnapping children in Garkheda area went viral on social media, a couple of days back. The residents beat him black and blue and handed him over to the police. It had created panic among the parents. Hence, people should not believe such rumors. The city police are keeping a strict vigil on social media and action will be taken against those spreading rumors, Dr Gupta said.