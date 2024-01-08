Rumour on transporters strike on social media creates panic in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, panicked vehicle-owners formed long and serpentine queues in front of all the fuel pumps in the city after the news about the indefinite strike of transporters and tanker-owners went viral on social media since morning. Ironically, the citizens were just rushing towards their nearest fuel pump without verifying the authenticity of the news. Meanwhile, many roads witnessed traffic congestion due to formation of long queues.

Earlier, to register the opposition against the Hit and Run Act, the transporters observed a strike from January 1. There were long queues of vehicles for fuel for two days. The same situation seemed to have been repeated today with the spread of rumour.

After 11 am, the two-wheelers and four-wheelers started rushing to the fuel pumps. In addition, the school buses were also seen in the long queues. The long queues were spotted at the pumps in Seven Hills, Kranti Chowk, Osmanpura, Adalat road, Mahaveer Chowk, Beed Bypass, Baijipura, T V Centre, Harsul T-Point etc. All vehicle-owners were preferring to fill up their tanks as they were unaware of the days the indefinite strike will go on?

said, “We are not informed by the transporters about the rumour of the strike to start from January 10. Do not believe in the message circulating on social media and also do not panic as well.”

said, “ The tanker-drivers supplying fuel to us have not informed us about their participation in the strike. We are trying to maintain the maximum stock of fuel at the fuel pumps (petrol-diesel) so that the citizens do not face any inconvenience. We have appealed to the citizens not to form long queues at the pumps through social media, but the vehicle-owners are not in the mood to pay heed to it and continue rushing for fuel till late in the night.”

The District Supply Officer, Varsharani Bhosale said, “It is all rumour. Do not fall prey to it. The supply of fuel to all the pumps is normal. Besides, all the pump-owners should also take efforts so that there is no artificial shortage of petrol and diesel by ordering more than the required quantity. Do not panic and rush at the pumps.”

Sale of 3 days today

There are 40 petrol pumps in the city and the daily sale recorded through them is 3 lakh litres. General, one vehicle-owner buys petrol of Rs 100 to Rs 500, but due to rumour, he bought fuel between Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The sale of three days has been recorded in one day (9 lakh litres of fuel), said the office-bearers of PDA.

The rush of vehicles were seen at the fuel pumps till late in the night. Few pumps dried up in the afternoon, but the arrival of tankers in the evening again led to formation of the queues at the pumps.