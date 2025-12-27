Rumours of firing at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Waluj trigger panic

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped the Bajajnagar, Waluj area on Saturday evening after rumours of firing at Maharana Pratap Chowk spread rapidly, creating fear among residents.

Within minutes, the unverified reports spread like wildfire, leading to confusion and anxiety in the locality. Taking the situation seriously, MIDC Waluj police rushed to the spot and deployed a strong police presence at the junction. Police teams inspected the area and gathered information from local residents. However, a detailed inquiry revealed that no firing incident had taken place. According to police, a minor altercation had broken out among a group of intoxicated individuals at the spot. The shouting during the dispute and subsequent misunderstanding are believed to have triggered the rumour. Following the incident, police detained the intoxicated persons and took them to the police station. Police have warned that the spread of rumours can lead to law and order problems. Citizens have been urged not to circulate unverified information and to contact the police directly if they notice any suspicious activity.