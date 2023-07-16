Run Phulambri case in fast track court
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2023 10:20 PM 2023-07-16T22:20:42+5:30 2023-07-16T22:20:42+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The Fakira Brigade has demanded that the murder case of Deepak Shejwal at Jategaon in Phulambri tehsil ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Fakira Brigade has demanded that the murder case of Deepak Shejwal at Jategaon in Phulambri tehsil should be run in fast track court. The Brigade put the demand to the government through a memorandum submitted to the dovisional commissioner.
The official of the Brigade alleged that Shejwal was murdered by the goon in the village and his murders should be hanged. One member of the family of the deceased should be given a government job. Dr Sanjay Shinde, Ranjeet Misal, Ashok Shirsat and others have signed the memorandum.Open in app