Run Phulambri case in fast track court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Fakira Brigade has demanded that the murder case of Deepak Shejwal at Jategaon in Phulambri tehsil should be run in fast track court. The Brigade put the demand to the government through a memorandum submitted to the dovisional commissioner.

The official of the Brigade alleged that Shejwal was murdered by the goon in the village and his murders should be hanged. One member of the family of the deceased should be given a government job. Dr Sanjay Shinde, Ranjeet Misal, Ashok Shirsat and others have signed the memorandum.