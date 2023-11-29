Runaway bride decamps with gold ornaments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A runaway bride escaped with gold ornaments from her husband's house after eight days of marriage. The incident took place in Dak Pimpalgaon village of Vaijapur tehsil on October 20. A case was registered against the bride, marriage agent and other four people in the Virgaon police station on Tuesday.

According to police, Jaikar Arjun Pawar (28, Dak Pimpalgaon), married Mirabai Ashok Pandit of Padampura in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 20 in the presence of a handful of relatives. The girl's relatives took Rs 2 lakh from Pawar for the marriage. Agent Vijay Gandhi (Sonai, Rahuri) was the middleman. However, after living eight days with the husband, the bride ran away from the home with the gold ornaments. She did not return even after waiting for a month.

Realizing that he is being duped, Pawar registered a complaint in the Virgaon police station on November 28. A case was registered against Mirabai Ashok Pandit (27), agent Vijay Gandhi, aunt Shardabai Chavan, uncle Kundalik Chavan (Waluj, Pandharpur). Constable Ganesh Pandure is further investigating the case.