Rupee to strengthen after devaluation stops: RBI director Satish Marathe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Indian rupee is falling against the dollar in the international market today. However, due to the measures taken by the Central government, the rupee will strengthen after devaluation stops in the future,” said Satish Marathe, Director of the Central Board of RBI.

He was speaking at the one-day seminar on Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s The Problem of Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solutions’ that was organised at CFART in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Center, on Friday.

P B Ambhore, (former Regional Manager, Bank of Maharashtra), industrialist Ram Bhogale, Principal Indrajit Altay, industrialist Prashant Deshpande, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Director of the Study Centre Dr Chandrakant Kokate and Dr Sunil Narwade were present at various sessions.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade presided over the inaugural ceremony. Satish Marathe said that the exchange rate of currency in the international market is a continuous process. The Central Government is making efforts at various levels to stop the depreciation of the rupee. “Therefore, it will take some more time for the rupee to strengthen,” he said.

Ram Bhogale, Prashant Deshpande and Indrajit Alte also spoke. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Purushottam Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.