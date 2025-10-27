Rural police begin annual firing practice in Padegaon
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 27, 2025 22:20 IST2025-10-27T22:20:33+5:302025-10-27T22:20:33+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The annual firing practice for rural police officers and staff has started at the Firing Butt in Padegaon and will continue till November 7. The Reserve police Inspector has urged residents in nearby areas to stay cautious during the training period.