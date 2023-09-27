Rural police destroy 293 kgs NDPS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police destroyed 293 kgs of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) seized in 19 cases, on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, the rural police implemented a drive against the drug peddlers recently. Action was taken against the persons possessing and smuggling NDPS under NDPS Act - 1985. This year, the police seized NDPS and other articles worth Rs 36,37,980 in six cases.

On Wednesday, NDPS worth Rs 15 lakh were burnt in a ditch near parade ground in the SP office area after completing all the legal procedures.

SP Kalwaniya, officers of Forensic Science laboratory, fire brigade, pollution control board, weights and measures and other departments were present.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar by PI Satish Wagh, Annasaheb Waghmare, Sudhir Mote, Vijay Jadhav, Dagdu Jadhav, Santosh Patil, Sachin Dhawale, Pramod Khandebharad and others.