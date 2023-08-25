Rural police felicitate kin of martyrs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police felicitated the family members of the freedom fighters, war, and police force martyrs and ex-servicemen under ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ Abhiyan on the occasion of Amrut Mahotsav of Independence at the rural police headquarters on Friday. SP Manish Kalwaniya, deputy SP (home) Prakash Chaugule, sub-divisional police officer Jaydutta Kshirsagar and deputy SP Puja Nangare felicitated the recipients. PI Ravindra Khandekar, Annasaheb Waghmode, API Dnyaneshwar Kuklare, Vilas More and other officers were present.

The family members of the martyrs thanked the police for taking note of the contribution of their families to the country.

SP Kalwaniya said, he is well aware of how the families of the servicemen feels when they are away from their homes as his father was also in the air force. However, the contribution of the servicemen and their family members is always an inspiration for others. The police are always there to support and help these families.

The families of the freedom fighters Kashinath Patil Mhaske, Pandharinath Pawar, Kisanrao Padul, Sahebrao Padul, Laxman Padul, Vitthalrao Chavan, Pandurang Sambherao, Govind Kuber, Gangaram Tayade, Sheshrao Shelke, Kautikrao Shejul, Laxminarayan Jaiswal, Dadarao Shejul, Bhashrao Shejul, Tukaram Kuber, Kapurchand Chugde and others were felicitated.

The war widows Chandrabhagabai Bansod, Kamalbai Kharat, Kantabai Pawar, Kamal Kuber, Kamalbai Gaikwad, Sangeeta Devare, Kamalbai Mankape, Sunita Khedkar, Sindhu Sarode and others were felicitated.

Similarly, ex-servicemen and the family members of the police martyrs were also felicitated.