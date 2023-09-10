Rural police initiate women safety drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police SP Maneesh Kalwaniya has initiated a ‘Women Safety’ drive, in which he interacted with the victims of women-related cases in front of the investigating officers in the jurisdiction of the police stations in all the sub-divisional police officers in the district. Kalwaniya asked about the problems and complaints of the women and girls and their family members.

On Saturday, the review of the molestation, rape, kidnap and other women-related cases was taken in Paithan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar sub-divisions.

Kalwaniya asked whether they were satisfied with the investigation of their cases going on and told them to tell their problems without any fear. He even asked whether they were being threatened by anyone while lodging complaints.

He then directed the investigating officers to take cognizance of such cases and arrested the accused immediately.

Sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar, PIs Ravindra Nikalje, Ravindra Khandekar, Vilas More, Pratap Navghare, Ashwini Kumbhar, Y B Khatane, S P Pandit, S N Chavan and others were present.