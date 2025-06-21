Rural police mark International Yoga Day with collective session at Gokul Stadium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The rural police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar observed International Yoga Day with a collective yoga session held at Gokul Stadium on Friday.

Police inspector general of police Ravindra Mishra, additional superintendent of police Annapurna Singh, and senior police officer Annasaheb Waghmode were present as chief guests at the event, which saw active participation from a large number of police officers and personnel. The session was conducted by the Patanjali Yoga Samiti. trainers Arvind Damu Barate, Raju Pawar, Ankush Sukhache, Ramhari Phalke, and Vaishali Late led the participants through various yoga asanas and breathing exercises, followed by a collective yoga demonstration. The initiative aimed to promote physical and mental well-being among police personnel and encourage yoga as part of a healthy lifestyle.