Rural police nab youth wanted in case of firing on Smarudhi Mahamarg

Aurangabad:

The rural police have held the youth, Chandrakant Kailas Gaikwad alias Balu Gaikwad, whose video of firing in the air through a gun by standing in front of a tunnel at Sawangi on Samruddhi Mahamarg, went viral on social media on December 14. However, the police investigation, found that it was a toy gun and the video was made effective through special effects and adding sound to it.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Phulambri police had registered an offence against Gaikwad and were searching for him. The rural police then detained him from the Begumpura area in the city on December 16.

During the investigation, the accused confessed that it was a toy gun and his friend had done the video editing. The police then detained the friend who then confessed that he has done special effects and added sound to the video before uploading it on social media. He also gave a demonstration to the police.

The cops then seized the toy gun and after learning about the truth, the police released the youth on bail.