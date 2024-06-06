Rural police raids a brothel in Shendra MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and Karmad Police have raided a brothel operating in Vijayaraj Lodging and Boarding Hotel in the Shendra MIDC area and rescued four young women engaged in prostitution on Wednesday night. An older woman was running this brothel.

It so happened that the assistant police inspector (API) Pratap Navghare of Karmad police station received an information through an informer. Acting upon the tip-off, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kalwania and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunil Lanjewar, the SDPO Vijay Patil, API Navghare and their team laid a trap at the hotel on Wednesday night and sent a decoy customer. Accordingly, the entire situation was exposed. Nisha Arun Patil (resident of Devgiri Valley, Mitmita, Padegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) was running the prostitution business at this hotel. Four women were rescued from this lodge, two of whom were locals and two from other states.

Meanwhile, the cops has seized cash, mobile phones, condom packets, and makeup items worth a total of Rs 72,450 from their possession. A case was registered against the accused woman under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956. API Navghare and his team are conducting further investigation.